SEBRING — County commissioners learned of an important veto that could save the county a lot of time, trouble and money.
Among the bills Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed was Senate Bill 620, one that would have given businesses power to sue cities and counties to recoup lost profits if a local law caused them to lose profit by 15% or more.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen called it a “big and very important veto.” According to Sutphen, the governor found the bill to be “too speculative” with regard to how much profit the business might lose.
According to the News Service of Florida report on the June 24 veto, DeSantis left open the door for lawmakers to consider similar, but more targeted, legislation in the future. Sutphen told commissioners the Florida Legislature might certainly try to pass something new with a similar intent.
However, she thinks that any future law structured in the same way as SB 620 would likely not get past the governor at this time.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts thinks the Florida Association of Counties and the Small County Coalition of Florida did a great job of lobbying against this bill.
“With 67 counties [and] being able to sue the counties for an ordinance of something that we did up here, we’d be in the middle of lawsuits all the time,” Roberts said.
Sutphen also pointed out the not-so-hidden cost of lawsuits, even when the defendant is in the right.
“The unfortunate part of it is, everyone in the public, they think, ‘Oh, well. So, if you really didn’t do anything wrong, and you really didn’t damage their business by 15%, then who cares?’” Sutphen said. “But you still have to go through the lawsuit.”
Most attorneys know that no matter who or what you are, you can always get sued.
“And you have to defend it, and that’s where it’s costly,” Sutphen said. “And the other costly thing about this bill is the fact that attorney’s fees are going to be awarded to a successful plaintiff.”
That’s another unknown cost factor, she said.
Back in the beginning of February, the Board of County Commissioners sent a letter to the Florida Legislature asking lawmakers not to approve the bill. Sutphen described the bill as a knee-jerk reaction at that time.
State officials, specifically DeSantis, set restrictions on how much county and municipal governments might restrict occupancy in businesses under the COVID-19 pandemic. Less than three months after having the first shutdowns in March 2020 to slow the spread of the virus, by June 2020, Florida was in a second phase of reopening, and then entered a third phase in September 2020.
An executive order in September 2020 lifted all COVID-19 state-level restrictions and preempted local governments’ abilities to close businesses and assess fines on individuals.