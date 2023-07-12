Seeing growth of the church and county and to spread its mission, Grace Bible Church plans to expand through multi-siting starting with a location in Lake Placid.
It was Vision Sunday July 9 at Grace Bible Church with a look at the Sebring church’s future.
During the 11:30 a.m. Sunday service, Lead Pastor Dustin Woods said the church and county are growing and it was noted that the church has 359 parishioners from the greater Lake Placid area.
Woods said there are many things to consider when they go to more than one location starting with Lake Placid.
“One church, two locations, one budget, one mission, one strategy, one team, one family, one sermon series at any given time,” he said. “It is not going to be two independent places [it will be] one church, two locations.”
Currently, Grace Bible Church at 4541 Thunderbird Road has three worship services. When the Lake Placid location is in place, Woods said plans call for two services at both the Sebring and Lake Placid locations.
The church has yet to identify a location and whether or not it will find a suitable existing building or have a worship center constructed. Also, there is no set timeframe.
They are not looking at having a small presence in Lake Placid, but to have a worship center large enough to accommodate 400, 500 or 600 people, Woods said. Not only is the church growing, but they are living in a community where it feels like the whole world is starting to move here.
“As the community continues to grow ... we also need to be prepared to do the same so that we are effective missionaries in the context that God has called us to be in,” he said.
The message in the scriptures is that healthy theologically sound churches multiply and plant other healthy theologically sound churches, Woods said.
With the Sunday morning gatherings, Woods said, the plan is to adopt a similar rhythm and the rotation of teachings that Grace Bible already does, noting that along with himself, other church elders are part of the Biblically qualified gifted Bible teachers because, “we don’t want the church to be propped up against a personality.”
He said there are a lot of great Bible teaching pastors and elders. “We want to utilize them as part of our church family to continue to teach us, so frankly not a whole lot will change from that standpoint,” he said.
“We think most weeks we will have live teachings at both locations. It will be the same sermon series, a very similar sermon. We will both be headed in the same direction,” he said.
A 2011 report about Grace Bible’s growth states the church outgrew its old sanctuary, which seated about 350. The new sanctuary, which cost about $1 million, is currently configured to seat about 750 but can accommodate about 1,000.