SEBRING — Highlands County seniors are preparing for their graduation ceremonies, which were pushed back two months by the Highlands County School District due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite the recent increase in virus cases, the district is proceeding with the graduations. Two of the three ceremonies have been moved to different venues from previous years to observe social distancing.
Deputy Superintendent Andrew Lethbridge said the graduations are still moving forward and everything is still a go at this point.
All the plans are in place, he said.
Following is the graduation schedule:
• Sebring High — Thursday, July 23, 6:30 p.m., Alan Jay Area.
• Avon Park High — Friday, July 24, 8 p.m., Joe Franza Stadium.
• Lake Placid High — Saturday, July 25, 9 p.m., Scarborough Stadium.
The Highlands Virtual School graduation will be held Saturday, July 25, Sebring High Gym.
Sebring High Principal Kim Ervin said the safety precautions include temperature checks of everyone as they come through the door.
“We are asking that people wear masks,” she said. “Because they are not mandatory I can’t make them wear them, but we are asking that they wear a mask and we will have extra masks available for people as they come through.”
Hand sanitizers will be available, Ervin said.
Every other row will be taped off in the arena to help with social distancing in the grandstand, she said. Families will be asked to leave a couple of seats in between each family.
The students will be seated on the arena floor with fewer students in each row so there will be social distancing.
“We are asking that all of our students wear masks at least until they come up to the stage to receive their diploma and get their picture taken,” Ervin.
The capacity of the arena is 3,200, but there will less than one-third of that number at graduation, she said. Students have been promised at least two tickets for guests/family members.
About 290 students will be walking, but about 310 graduated, Ervin said. Some students who were going into the military have already come in to pick up their diploma.
Lake Placid High Principal Kevin Tunning said his school has 180 in this year’s graduating class.
Molly Tunning will be giving the class president’s speech and Claire Phypers will be giving the student address. William Taylor will give the invocation. The Lake Placid High Army JROTC will present the colors.
“We have been able to maintain our normal ticket allotment by having graduates sit with their families on the football field while maintaining social distancing,” Tunning said.
“We are extremely excited and grateful that we are able to have our graduation ceremony,” he said. “The 2020 graduates have endured quite the senior year and they deserve to have their celebration. It’s going to be quite an exciting evening.”