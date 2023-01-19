SEBRING — Graduation rates statewide were a little lower for the 2021-22 school year compared to 2020-21 including Highlands, which had a graduation rate of 82.6% for 2021-22, which was down from the 2020-21 rate of 84.4%.
The lower rates could be attributed to the graduation rate requirements returning to full implementation after the pandemic.
The Florida Department of Education announced that Florida’s 2021-22 high school graduation rate was 87.3%, an increase of 0.4 percentage points over the 2018-19 pre-pandemic school year.
But the FDOE also noted that Florida’s high school graduation rate decreased by 2.8 percentage points over the last year, while exceeding the pre-pandemic rate and has increased significantly over the past 18 years.
The School Board of Highlands County reported that “here in Highlands County, we were able to increase our pre to post-pandemic graduation rate by 1.4 percent, from 81.2% to 82.6%. This gain surpasses the state’s increase, and we thank the teachers, staff, students, and families who all had a role in this success.”
Only a few small school districts had a one-year increase in the graduation rate, including Calhoun, Franklin and Gulf.
The other Heartland districts had larger drops in the graduation rates from 2020-21 to 2021-22 compared to Highlands, including Hendry dropping from 86.6% to 75.7%, Okeechobee dropping from 85.1% to 75.3%, DeSoto dropping from 82.0% to 75.1% and Hardee going from 88.3% to 84.5%.
The graduation rates for Highlands County’s high schools are: Avon Park High — 86.0%, Lake Placid High — 84.3% and Sebring High — 88.6%.
The Highlands Virtual School graduation rate was 52.6%.
The rate was not given for the hospital/homebound, jail program and Academy at Youth Care Lane due to there being fewer than 10 students in each of these subgroups. But, these subgroups along with Highlands Virtual School negatively affected the district graduation rate (82.6%).
The district’s three high schools have a combined graduation rate of 86.7%, a male graduation rate of 82.2% and female graduation rate of 91.2%.
According to the FDOE, All subgroups of students, including Black students, Hispanic students, students from economically disadvantaged families, and students with disabilities, all increased their graduation rates from the 2018-19 school year.
Comparing 2018-2019 to 2021-2022 represents a true “apples to apples” comparison, as the 2018-19 school year was the last year prior to 2021-22 that Florida’s statewide, standardized assessment requirements for graduation were in place without exemption waivers.