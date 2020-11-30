OKEECHOBEE — An Okeechobee man was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies last Tuesday for possession of child pornography.
Mark Blair Graham, 60, of Bridelwood Drive in the Kissimmee River Estates, Okeechobee, was taken into custody by deputies following an 11-month investigation. The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children received a tip last December from Google concerning child porn. While initially sent to Lee County, the tip was forwarded to Okeechobee County before finally being sent over to Highlands County. Although the address is on Bridelwood Drive in Okeechobee, “that specific area is actually in Highlands County, Florida,” according to reports.
A search warrant was executed on Nov. 24 Graham’s residence. Several images and videos were found within Graham’s Google accounts, including one with a file extension known to be associated with what is commonly called the Dark Web/Net, reports said. Graham was charged based on the cyber tips and Graham’s “own admission to viewing and owning the accounts in question,” according to reports.
Graham was charged with six felony counts of possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct and taken to the Highlands County Jail on a $30,000 bond. A release by HCSO on social media said that the investigation was continuing and more charges could be filed.