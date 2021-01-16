SEBRING — Jacob Waldron Graham, 28, of Sebring, was arrested on Wednesday for the second time in less than a month. He faces charges including soliciting sexual conduct from a 16-year-old, transmitting information harmful to minors and using an electronic device to seduce, lure or solicit a child.
Graham was previously arrested Tuesday, Dec. 29 on four counts of transmitting information harmful to minors, use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Graham has prior felony convictions for burglary and grand theft auto. During the incident with the first victim, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip that Graham was having a conversation through Facebook with a teenage victim, according to reports.
A transcript of Graham’s conversations with the victim revealed that, along with sexually explicit language, Graham asked for photos of the victim but did not receive any. Graham did send the victim a total of four photos of his own genitalia and one video that depicted Graham outdoors shooting a firearm, reports said.
Graham was released on bond Dec. 31.
Deputies received a search warrant for Graham’s phone on Jan. 4. While reviewing the information on the phone, deputies found that Graham had sent another unsolicited photo of his genitalia to victim one. The victim responded back that she was going to block him again and that she never liked getting photos that she didn’t ask for. Graham sent the photo from a new Facebook account after the previous one had been shut down, according to reports.
During the review of the phone, deputies also found that Graham was communicating with another juvenile female. From the Facebook messages between Graham and victim two, it appeared that a sexual act had occurred between them. Victim two told deputies that when she and Graham got together he asked how old she was and she told him. Victim two also confirmed that Graham sent her two to three photos of his genitalia and one video of himself masturbating. Victim two also told deputies that Graham asked her to perform specific sexual acts on him as well as have intercourse with him. This all occurred through Facebook Messenger between Dec. 18 and Dec. 26, reports said.
Graham was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with one felony count of sexual assault on a victim 16 or 17 years old, three felony charges of cruelty towards a child-transmitting information harmful to minors and four felony charges of obscene communication using a computer to seduce, solicit or lure a child. He was also charged with one felony count of cruelty towards a child-transmitting information harmful to minors in relation to the previous case with the first victim. His bond was set at $52,000.
According to a release from HCSO, Graham was arrested again on Thursday for sexual battery on a victim ages 16-17 by a person age 24 or older. The arrest came after deputies found even more evidence.
According to HCSO, detectives believe Graham may have even more victims. If you have any information, contact Sgt. Steven Ritenour at 863-402-7357 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.