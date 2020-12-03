SEBRING — Mark Blair Graham, 60, of Bridelwood Drive in the Kissimmee River Estates, Okeechobee, was taken into custody last week following an 11-month investigation by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. At the time of his arrest, Graham was charged with six counts of felony possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct.
As reported in a Highlands News-Sun story on Nov. 30, “Several images and videos were found within Graham’s Google accounts, including one with a file extension known to be associated with what is commonly called the Dark Web/Net, reports said. Graham was charged based on the cyber tips and Graham’s ‘own admission to viewing and owning the accounts in question,’ according to reports.”
According to arrest reports, a tip from The National Center For Missing & Exploited Children was initially sent to Lee County but was then forwarded to Okeechobee County. It was finally sent to Highlands County because it was determined that although the address is listed as Bridelwood Drive in Okeechobee, “that specific area is actually in Highlands County, Florida.”
A total of 523 additional charges of possession of obscene material depicting child sexual conduct. These charges have been upped to second-degree felonies due to the content of the images and the number of images Graham had in his possession, according to a release by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office.
Graham’s previous bond amount was $30,000. His new bond amount is $1,076,000.