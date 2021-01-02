SEBRING — Jacob Waldron Graham, 28, of Avon Park, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of transmitting information harmful to minors and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Special Victims Unit of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of an exchange through Facebook between Graham and the 16-year-old victim. The cybertip stated, “It appears that the 28-year-old male is soliciting the 16-year-old ... to engage in sexual activity (and to produce and share apparent child exploitation images CEI) in exchange for money, goods or services,” according to reports.
A transcript of Graham’s conversations with the victim revealed that, along with sexually explicit language, Graham asked for photos of the victim. Graham did not receive any photos from the victim but he did send the victim a total of four photos of his genitalia and one video that depicted Graham outdoors on a dirt road shooting a firearm, reports said.
Within their conversations, Graham admitted to the victim that he was worried about the victim’s age.
According to reports, deputies reviewed the Facebook accounts of both Graham and the victim, found similar photos of male genitalia and determined through background images and tattoos from other photos that included Graham’s face, the photos did in fact belong to Graham.
Graham has prior felony convictions for burglary and grand theft auto. He was taken into custody on a warrant for four felony counts of cruelty towards child – transmitting information harmful to minors, one felony count of using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Graham is in the Highlands County Jail on $27,000 bond.