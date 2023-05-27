The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce May networking luncheon featured a Tallassee Legislative update from Representative Kaylee Tuck, R-Lake Placid, and Senator Erin Grall, R-Fort Pierce.
Tuck was in Tallahassee from late December until the first full week in May.
“We had a really robust and successful session,” she said. “The budget was incredible this year. We have a record budget because we have a stellar economy right now.”
The state’s total budget was about $117 billion, but as of Thursday it hadn’t been signed by Governor Ron DeSantis yet. There could be some changes to come, she said.
Highlands County’s share is just under $75 million.
South Florida State College had a number of funded projects this year, including a multi-use driving range, which will be great for students and law enforcement and anyone than needs job-related driving training, Tuck said.
“Within the state budget, there is record funding for State infrastructure and we are going to see a little bit of that as well,” she said.
There were a number of big legislative bills this year, Tuck said. “I was privileged enough to sponsor a bill called HB-1. It is real important to our community, especially when we have Cornerstone Christian Academy and other incredible private schools in our area.
“It is essentially universal school choice. If your student is a K-12 student and is eligible to participate in public school, they would also be eligible for a scholarship.”
That scholarship this year is about $8,500 per student, she said. It varies by district, but that is the average.
Grall said State Road 70 is a major concern in this area. “There was a rollout of a huge transportation package that focused on the interstate system on the coasts, but did not focus on the arterial highways.”
The Florida Department of Transportation is working on a plan to break down improvements to SR 70 into sections, she said. “I asked that the plan be put together in a way that will have a specific dollar amount that I can bring back to the Senate appropriations chair. So one section of the roadway can be improved and then seek funding for the next section and then the next section.
“It is an issue not only for this community and this part of Florida, but really for all of Florida and we see that every time we have an emergency and people need to move either from one coast to the other or from south Florida to north Florida.
“It is always tough coming back from a [legislative] session and transitioning back into the real world because there is nothing about Tallahassee that ever feels real world,” Grall said. “I told my aids in my first year in the House, ‘if any of this ever seems normal, I need to go home because this is not normal. This is just a different energy and different pace and there is a bureaucracy about it that I don’t believe should have to exist and be as strong as it is.”
You need regular everyday citizens and a citizen Legislature to push back on what can very easily become a bureaucracy that moves very slowly, she said.
Grall and Tuck met Thursday morning for a morning mixer with the Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce at MidFlorida Credit Union. Joining them to give brief updates were Lake Placid Councilman Ray Royce and Highlands County Commissioner Arlene Tuck.