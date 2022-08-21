School Shooting Florida-School Board

Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie gets up during a break of a meeting of the Broward County School Board on March 5, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. A Florida grand jury empaneled after a 2018 school massacre has recommended on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove from office four members of the Broward County school board, saying they and district administrators displayed “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program. Runcie resigned last year after he was indicted for allegedly lying to the grand jury.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO, FILE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida grand jury empaneled after a 2018 school massacre has recommended that Gov. Ron DeSantis remove from office four members of the Broward County school board, saying they and district administrators displayed “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty and incompetence” in their handling of a campus safety program.

In the 122-page report released Friday, the panel recommended that DeSantis suspend board members Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson. A former member, Rosalind Osgood, also was targeted, but she has since been elected to the Florida Senate and taken office.

Recommended for you