SEBRING — Shoppers lined up Friday morning for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of Burlington in The Shops at Shelby Crossing, Sebring.
Praz Relitz of Lake Placid said now she doesn’t have to go to Lakeland to shop at Burlington.
“We were always driving up to Lakeland,” she said. “I didn’t even know about Burlington. My sister said you need to go to Burlington. She said ‘you are going to love that store.’”
“I fell in love with this store,” Relitz said.
Another shopper chimed in to say they used to go to a Burlington store in Kissimmee.
Burlington has apparel and footwear for the entire family, ladies’ accessories, home décor items, pet care and toys.
Addressing the gathering at the ribbon cutting, Burlington District Manager Michael Turturro said it is always exciting when they can bring Burlington to another community for many reasons – it provides customers with a beautiful and great place to shop, but it also enables them to to do things for the community like giving a generous donation to Woodlawn Elementary School and there will be additional partnerships in the community going forward.
“We do a lot of great things for the community with the Light the Night Society, with Adopt a Classroom,” he said. During the fourth-quarter of the year, and the busiest time, they do a coat donation drive.
Store Manager Margaret Fernandes said they appreciate the support they have been given and the partnerships they will have throughout the year at Burlington.
School Board of Highlands County Director of Communication John Varady said, “Highlands County is a very close-knit community. We support each other and the fact that you are coming in, jumping right in to support our children, shows that you really want to be a part of our community and we welcome you with open arms.”
A check was presented to Woodlawn Elementary for $5,000 to support teacher classroom expenses.
Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jon Spencer and Assistant Principal Jerry Lee Wright were present with seven leadership students for the ribbon cutting and check presentation.
Prior to the proceedings, Spencer said all of the donation is going to teacher accounts where they will be able to work with Adopt a Classroom to order teacher supplies.
Anytime you can connect and have a relationship with community members, it’s a good thing, he said.
School Board Vice Chair Isaac Durrance and Superintendent Brenda Longshore were also present for the ribbon cutting and presentation.
Today, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella, while supplies last – no purchase necessary.
The store hours will be Monday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.