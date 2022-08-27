SEBRING — After years of having people file through a tiny spot to the side of the stands, Firemen’s Field now has a new front door.

Thursday evening saw Sebring Firemen Inc. and the School Board of Highlands County cut the ribbon and debut Firemen’s Field’s new grand entrance. Centered on the stands, it’s flanked by ticket booths and crowned with a metal arch spelling out “Firemen’s Field.”

Recommended for you