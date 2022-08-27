SEBRING — After years of having people file through a tiny spot to the side of the stands, Firemen’s Field now has a new front door.
Thursday evening saw Sebring Firemen Inc. and the School Board of Highlands County cut the ribbon and debut Firemen’s Field’s new grand entrance. Centered on the stands, it’s flanked by ticket booths and crowned with a metal arch spelling out “Firemen’s Field.”
Dr. Brenda Longshore, superintendent of Highlands County schools, commented on its “grandeur.”
“It’s like a college stadium,” Longshore said.
“Overall, we really spruced up the entrance to the field,” said Austin Maddox, who along with J.C. Shoop helped spearhead the effort among their fellow Sebring Firemen.
They said it took six months and $70,000 in spent funds. Shoop, who gave thanks to a long list of contractors, donors and volunteers on Thursday, said it represents about $150,000 worth of work, overall.
The original idea came from Sebring Football Head Coach LaVaar Scott, Shoop said, who wanted to see a better way to enter the stadium than the tiny gate in the chain link fence.
Building Designs by Marshall and Marine put plans “on paper,” Shoop said. The finished product has black chain link fencing leading up to the gate, iron rail gates and fencing to frame the gate, and improved lighting for the area and even paint for the underside of the stands.
The letters spelling out “Firemen’s Field” on an arch over the entrance are set off by recessed rope lights, a touch that Eric Marshall of Building Designs included to help the overall effect.
The site also includes a pad of pavers just inside the iron-rail gates where people who want to continue donating to Sebring Firemen-sponsored projects can buy a brick for years to come.
Maddox said all these improvements also coincide with improvements the School Board of Highlands County put into the stadium, including replacing the old track surface with a blue rubberized surface.
Shoop said the initial brick paver donation campaign raised $32,000. He and Maddox said whatever Sebring Firemen Inc. raises now will go right back to Sebring High School athletics and other organization projects.
Some plans include, Shoop said, expanding the press box and upgrading the baseball field.
Shoop said some “actual firemen” from the city of Sebring Fire Department helped with demolition. Firefighters honed their skills at opening roofs and walls on the old ticket booth, and later did hose drills, which helped Sebring Firemen Inc. to test onsite drainage.
“It’s great to see the community come together,” Longshore said. “The [Sebring] Firemen are so generous.”
“We have a great organization with a lot of guys who donate their time and hours to get things done,” said Maddox, also a captain with Sebring Fire Department.
The many skill sets in the non-profit organization, Maddox said, allows the group to do things at cost or at no cost, because members want to help.
“[This] organization has stood for years and years and years with people willing to donate time and month toward this stuff,” Maddox said.
Shoop thanked the following for donating time, money and talent to the improvements:
- Austin Maddox Pressure Washing
⁃ D.E. Carson Construction
⁃ Jim Travers Electrical Unlimited
⁃ Central FL Glass & Mirror
- Wayne Todd at The Bulb Bin
⁃ Griffin and Kampman Air & Electrical Services
⁃ Pavers, Walls, and Backyards
⁃ Michael Knott Construction
⁃ Building Designs by Marshall & Marine
⁃ Albritton’s Tractor Service
⁃ LaFlam’s Brush Hogging Lawn & Landscaping
⁃ Dirty Money Welding & Fabrication
- Numerous School Board employees and administration, and “a ton of Sebring Firemen Inc. members.”