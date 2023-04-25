South Florida State College’s Lady Panthers Softball program received a huge boost Monday with a donation earmarked to provide girls fast-pitch softball scholarships and a provision for funding the renovation of the college’s softball field.

At the SFSC softball field on Monday, Connie (Foster) Johnson presented a $365,233.92 check to SFSC Vice President, Institutional Advancement and External Affairs Jamie Bateman from the estate of Larry Ross Johnson, who for many years coached girls fast-pitch softball at Sebring High School.

