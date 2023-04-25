South Florida State College’s Lady Panthers Softball program received a huge boost Monday with a donation earmarked to provide girls fast-pitch softball scholarships and a provision for funding the renovation of the college’s softball field.
At the SFSC softball field on Monday, Connie (Foster) Johnson presented a $365,233.92 check to SFSC Vice President, Institutional Advancement and External Affairs Jamie Bateman from the estate of Larry Ross Johnson, who for many years coached girls fast-pitch softball at Sebring High School.
SFSC Athletic Director Rick Hitt said, “Fantastic, just very blessed. Very, very grateful. Larry Johnson was a member of our community for many years in this sport. He coached it. He taught it. He played it.
“For their family to think of our college and our softball program in this way with this generous donation is outstanding. I can’t explain what it means to us. It is very, very generous.”
Lee Tolar, who served as a Sebring High girls softball coach and later head coach overall between 1992 and 2008, said Larry Johnson was a “super dedicated pitching coach who spent countless hours with the players teaching them how to pitch.”
He never said “no” to anybody and never charged anybody for pitching lessons, which is unheard of nowadays, Tolar said.
A court order states the estate’s residuary funds would go to the South Florida State College Foundation to establish a permanent endowed fund to provide college scholarships for girls that have graduated from and played fast-pitch softball for a high school within the SFSC district, with preference given to girls who went to and played fast-pitch softball for Sebring High.
The proceeds from the sale of property being donated to the college foundation would be used by the college to make needed improvements to the college’s girls softball field if the college renames the field the “Larry Ross Johnson Softball Field.”
The will of Larry Ross Johnson, who passed away on Oct. 19, 2021, specified his plans for his properties on Weigle Avenue and Kenilworth Drive just east of Sebring High School.
Johnson instructed that the properties be used as a dog park, dog burial ground, or other use that benefit dogs.
After the estate expenses, there would be between $410,000 and $420,000 from Johnson’s estate for expenses of the dog park.
Johnson’s will also stated that the houses at 3084 Kenilworth Blvd., 1305 Weigle Ave. and 3816 Kenilworth Blvd. are to be “kept in repair and maintained and used in the operation of the foundation.”
In November 2022, the Sebring City Council turned down the offer to receive the property for the development of a dog park. Possible environmental issues, an unfavorable location and the condition of the properties were the big concerns of council.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said he was concerned that the properties had a gas station and an auto repair shop with an old car lift with a large cylinder, the type that leaked oil “like crazy. My concern is the pollution in that area.”
A court order in Highlands Circuit Court, Probate Division, was signed by Judge Circuit Judge David Ward on Jan. 23, 2023.
The court order stated that “it is in the best interest of the estate to judicially reform the terms of the will.”