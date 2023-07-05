France Police Shooting

A graffiti reading “Police scum from Saint-Soline to Nanterre — do not forget or forgive” on a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance memorial, Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Paris suburb Nanterre. In Nanterre, a monument commemorating Holocaust victims and members of the French resistance during World War II was defaced with graffiti Sunday, after it has been vandalized Thursday on the margins of a silent march to pay tribute after the police killing of a teenager.

 CARA ANNA/AP PHOTO

PARIS (AP) — The grandmother of the French teenager shot dead by police during a traffic stop pleaded Sunday for rioters to stop after five nights of unrest, while authorities expressed outrage at an attack on a suburban mayor’s home that injured family members.

The grandmother of 17-year-old Nahel, identified only as Nadia, said in a telephone interview with French news broadcaster BFM TV, “Don’t break windows, buses ... schools. We want to calm things down.”

Recommended for you