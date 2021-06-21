SEBRING — Jed Lucas Grant, 34, of Avon Park, was arrested Thursday after an incident late Wednesday night in which he is said to have sexually assaulted and strangled a woman, according to reports.
The victim told the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office that Grant accused her of being with another man and when she denied it he repeatedly punched her in the face, sexually assaulted her and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The victim continued to deny being with another man. Grant then put her in a choke hold. Afraid for her life, the victim stopped fighting in hope that Grant “would not kill her.” When Grant stopped choking the victim, he forced himself on her before going to sleep. That was when she called for help, reports said.
Deputies arrived and gave Grant numerous K-9 warnings that he was under arrest and to exit the bedroom but he refused. Grant was apprehended by K-9 Gentry and taken into custody, according to reports.
Grant was charged with four felony counts of sexual assault with weapon or force on victim 12 years old or older, one felony count of battery by strangulation, one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Highlands County Jail on $227,000 bond.