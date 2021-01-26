SEBRING — A downtown Sebring residential area is currently undergoing major street, sidewalk and sewer improvements funded through a Neighborhood Revitalization grant.
Work has been underway recently in the area of Nasturtium Avenue, South Orange Street and Violet Avenue.
In December 2018, the City of Sebring was awarded a Small Cities Community Development Block Grant in the Neighborhood Revitalization category.
Fred Fox, who provides grant writing services for the city, said Monday that this grant provided $750,000. The city has used these types of grants in the past for streetscape improvements in the downtown, Fox noted. This one is more of a residential area, but it is the same program.
The grant funded projects in four services areas. The projects in the first service area include street repaving and sidewalks and pedestrian malls.
The street repaving and replacement of existing sidewalks are for the following streets:
• South Orange Street between Rose Avenue and East Center Street for a distance of 935 feet, for a total of 1,866 linear feet of sidewalk to be installed.
• Violet Avenue between Sebring Parkway and South Orange Street for a distance of 440 feet, for a total of 879 linear feet of sidewalk to be installed.
• Nasturtium Avenue between Sebring Parkway and South Pine Street for a distance or 1,090 linear feet, for a total of 1,090 linear feet of sidewalk to be installed.
The second service area of the project includes flood and drainage improvements – replacement of existing inlets with new inlets with French drains along Nasturtium Avenue at the intersection of South Orange Street east for a distance of 100 linear feet.
The third service area of the project calls for flood and drainage improvements – replacement of existing outfalls with new outfalls along Violet Avenue at the intersection of South Orange Street east for a distance of 80 linear feet.
The fourth service area of the project includes lift station improvements – refurbishment of the existing sanitary sewer lift station at 1130 Grand Avenue to include a new valve vault, concrete top, new electrical service, a new pump control panel, new pumps, rails, lifting chair and cables, new water service and a new instrument panel.
Fox said the city has several projects for which he has submitted grant applications. They have been “site visited” and it is believed they have a good chance of being funded, but nothing has been awarded yet.