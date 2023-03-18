SEBRING — A grass fire flared up Friday afternoon in an empty lot surrounded by buildings and developed lots in all directions.
The fire broke out in a grassy lot at the corner of Northside Drive and White Pine Drive, across streets from The Home Depot, Burger King and Whisper Pines Baptist Church.
Highlands County Fire Rescue crews got the blaze under control in under 30 minutes, with hot spots cropping up all over the approximate one-acre scene.
The blaze took all the water stored in Brush Trucks 7 and 9-2, with Brush 7 having to hook up to a hydrant at the scene to continue the fight.
The call came in at or shortly before 2:10 p.m. Friday, with brush trucks rolling out alongside Engine 7 and command staff.
Battalion Chief Karin Richardson indicated that the cause was unknown, initially. She said at 2:35 p.m. that the Florida Forest Service was en route to assist with the scene. Forestry’s brush truck winded its way up Thunderbird Road to White Pine Drive with Engine 19 following along.
Smoke from the fire, fanned by the afternoon winds, wafted onto U.S. 27 and was visible as a distinct haze from more than a mile away from the scene.
Meanwhile, the grass across White Pine Drive, in front of the church, was every bit as dry as the lot had been prior to the fire, as was grass between Northside Drive and The Home Depot property.
Fire officials would like people to remember that grass and brush is very flammable at this time of year. A tossed lit cigarette or a car parked off the road, its hot catalytic converter searing the grass, can start a grass or brush fire.
Please use extra caution at this time of year.