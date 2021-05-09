AVON PARK — Councilwoman Brenda Gray seeks revitalization of Lake Tulane Park and the installation of playground equipment that was funded two years ago.
Gray said with everybody being in for a whole year due to the pandemic and summertime coming up, she would like to the see the City step up and revitalize the Lake Tulane beach area.
She understands that the City has been very busy with COVID and some things have not been kept up the way they should, Gray said. “So I just want to bring it to their attention.
“Also, there were some funds put aside for playground equipment for Lake Tulane and I want to get the status of that and make sure that is spent the way it is supposed to be spent and help revitalize the Lake Tulane area.”
There was a discrepancy about the property not belonging to the City of Avon Park and when the research was done there had to be a quit claim deed and it just came through, Gray said. So now the property belongs to Avon Park and the City can accept the recreation funding that was already allocated from the County.
In March of 2019, the City of Avon Park was performing a title search before making recreational improvements at Lake Tulane.
The City was doing the title search to determine if the City of Avon Park owned the lakefront park at Lake Tulane or if it is part of the Avon Park Housing Authority.
At the time, the City was initiating discussions with Highlands County to modify the Recreation and Parks Advisory Committee’s agreement to remove improvements to Lake Tulane and redirect those funds to another recreational facility within the city.
Gray’s discussion on Lake Tulane is part of Monday’s Council meeting agenda.