Greece Elections

A man leaves the voting booth as he’s votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece, Sunday. Greeks head to the polls on Sunday to elect a leader who will have more control over the country’s economy for the first time in over a decade.

 THANASSIS STAVRAKIS/AP PHOTO

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greeks were voting Sunday in the first election since their country’s economy ceased to be subject to strict supervision and control by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during its nearly decade-long financial crisis.

The vote pitches conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, 55, a Harvard-educated former banking executive, against 48-year-old Alexis Tsipras, who heads the left-wing Syriza party and served as prime minister during some of the financial crisis’ most turbulent years, as the two main contenders.

