APTOPIX Greece Wildfires

Firefighters try to extinguish the flames in a forest in Avantas village, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Gale-force winds are fanning the flames of wildfires across Greece, including 53 new blazes that broke out early Monday amid hot, dry and windy weather that has sucked moisture from vegetation.

 ACHILLEAS CHIRAS/AP PHOTO

ALEXANDROUPOLIS, Greece (AP) — Greek firefighters found the bodies of 18 people in an area of northeastern Greece ravaged by a major wildfire burning for days, authorities said Tuesday.

Greek police activated the country’s Disaster Victim Identification Team to identify the bodies, which were found near a shack in the Avanta area in the northeastern Alexandroupolis region, Ioannis Artopios, a spokesman for the fire department, said in a televised statement.

Recommended for you