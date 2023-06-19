Migration Greece

Survivors of latest tragical shipwreck prepare to board a bus to transfer to Athens at the port of Kalamata, Greece, Friday, June 16, 2023. The round-the-clock effort continued off the coast of southern Greece despite little hope of finding survivors or bodies after none have been found since Wednesday, when 78 bodies were recovered and 104 people were rescued.

 JOHN LIAKOS/InTIME NEWS via AP

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Authorities continued to search Saturday for victims and survivors of a trawler that sank off the coast of Greece with as many as 750 migrants on board, as conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis blasted critics of the rescue operation.

Naysayers, Mitsotakis said at a campaign stop in the town of Sparta, should turn their ire against traffickers he called “human scum.” The vessel sank on Wednesday.

Recommended for you