SEBRING — From the Backyard and Professional divisions there was some mighty fine cooking going on this past Friday and Saturday at the 2023 Sebring 12 Hours of BBQ presented by Sebring Firemen Inc.
Along with the barbecue and the teams aiming to smoke the competition, there was entertainment on the big stage and classic cars at Firemen’s Field.
Sebring Firemen Mike Waldron said Friday was a very good day with about 15 food vendors. Several sold out of their food items.
The barbecue competition has a total of 39 teams and about 50 to 60 judges from the Florida BBQ Association, he said. The event will help support girls and boys sports at Sebring High School.
In the Backyard Division, Whiskey Church Barbeque is based out of Central Florida, but its team comes from all over the state.
Joe Mareci, founder and brand ambassador for Whiskey Church, said his team has been competing for four years and now this year they are number one in points in the Florida BBQ Association’s ranking.
“Our goal is to win team of the year and then move into Pro next year,” he said. They are cooking the same four meats as everyone else with the only difference between the Pros and Backyard divisions are the entry fees.
Mareci explained, “I am cooking a $200 Wagyu brisket and they (Pros) are cooking a $200 Wagyu brisket,” Mareci said. The only difference is the Backyard entry fee is a little lower than the Pro entry fee and some of the pros have been here 10 to 15 years.
“I was doing it by myself and then assembled a couple of my friends and they joined and I taught them how to do each meat,” he said. “I just do the brisket and I oversee the guys, but they really know what they are doing.”
Mareci added, “I help them when we are doing our turning boxes ... I watch and taste and give them my opinion.”
Chris Warren of Orlando said this was his first time in the Sebring competition, noting that this is the first year the Sebring event has had a Professional Division.
He travels the southeast, with his team Going Yard BBQ to compete in 25 to 30 professional events each year. Most recently he competed in Apalachicola and next he goes to Lake City, then to Cordele, Ga. and then near Atlanta.
The team name is a baseball term and they like to think their barbecue is like knocking it out of the park, Warren said.
It was the first-ever competition for Gary Williams, of Brooksville, and his team, Ole Guys Smoking, who competed in the Backyard division with ribs, pulled pork, brisket and chicken.
He has been barbecuing for a lot of years, probably about 25 years cooking on a grill, Williams said.