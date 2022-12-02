AVON PARK — Before Monday night’s parade proceeded down Main Street, the holiday festivities were already getting a grand start with the second annual Lighting of the Gazebo.
The Grinch not only made his presence throughout the city’s Christmas parade, but he was also present for the lighting ceremony, making himself available for photo opportunities.
This year, Heartland Helping Hands assisted in coordinating the event. The organization set up a tent outside the gazebo and served hot cocoa, soda, sweet treats and sandwiches.
Pastor Aaron Jahjah said a quick prayer after the gazebo was lit up, followed by a welcome from Mayor Garrett Anderson. The countdown started for the parade’s kickoff.
Sherrie Eason and Shirley Johnson teamed up to announce the parade’s lineup as it crossed Lake Avenue on Main Street.
Eason told the Highlands News-Sun that Johnson invested thousands of dollars of her own personal money last year for the initial gazebo lighting. It became such a hit that organizers have made it an annual event.
The parade started as scheduled and within an hour, the crowd was dispersing.