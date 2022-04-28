The League of Women Voters of Florida is spreading the word about the voting rights restored to certain persons with felony convictions under Florida’s Amendment 4 (2018). These rights were restored with the referendum’s passage, but the League has found that many who were subject to the change in the law remain unaware of their restored voting rights.
Under Amendment 4, Florida’s voting laws have changed, and persons with felony convictions (excluding persons with convictions for murder or felony sex offenses) may be eligible to register to vote again. After completion of incarceration, probation, and parole, and payment of all financial obligations in their sentence, they can vote, even with the felony conviction still on record.
For help determining if your sentence is complete or for information on how to get a modification of your sentence, general voting questions, or if you need help registering to vote, call the League of Women Voters of Florida’s Rights Restoration team at 407-710-5496 or email CanIVote@lwvfl.org. The League has volunteer lawyers that can assist people in getting their voting rights back free of charge.
In addition, the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) is helping citizens pay their fines and fees if it meets their criteria. Call them at 1-877-MYVOTE-0 or visit www.floridarrc.com.