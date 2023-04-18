Emmanuel United Church of Christ, in partnership with local NAACP #5087, is presenting a Community Conversation on “Preventing Teenage Sex Trafficking in Highlands County”. The discussion will take place at the church, 3315 Hope St. in Sebring, at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24.
Since 2021, Rev. George Miller has used his duties as NAACP board member at large to oversee a committee devoted to addressing teen sex trafficking in Highlands County. Inspiration came from a meeting the local NAACP had with Representative Kaylee Tuck (R-District 83) in which they discussed her proposed bill, HB 3823 “The Greatest Save Teen PSA Program,” which addressed the prevention of teen sex trafficking through education and prevention.
Over the years, the NAACP has met with representatives of Heartland for Children, Children’s Advocacy Center, and Darkness To Light to learn more about the known cases of commercial sexual exploitation of children in the tri-county area.
The presentation Monday is geared towards local parents, families, and guardians as the county prepares for school to let out for the summer and the potential dangers the children may face.
Deputy Sheriff Darlene Young of the Sheriff’s Office is the presenter on April 24. Young brings with her years of experience and knowledge, offering a straight-forward look at what is actually taking place in our neighborhoods, and ways in which parents can best protect their children.
Young has also offered active shooter presentations at Emmanuel UCC and other local churches.