Emmanuel United Church of Christ, in partnership with local NAACP #5087, is presenting a Community Conversation on “Preventing Teenage Sex Trafficking in Highlands County”. The discussion will take place at the church, 3315 Hope St. in Sebring, at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24.

Since 2021, Rev. George Miller has used his duties as NAACP board member at large to oversee a committee devoted to addressing teen sex trafficking in Highlands County. Inspiration came from a meeting the local NAACP had with Representative Kaylee Tuck (R-District 83) in which they discussed her proposed bill, HB 3823 “The Greatest Save Teen PSA Program,” which addressed the prevention of teen sex trafficking through education and prevention.

