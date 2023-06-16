TALLAHASSEE — Saying such laws are “stains on American history,” a coalition of civil-rights and legal groups across the country are trying to bolster a challenge to a new Florida law that restricts people from China owning property in the state.

U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor on Wednesday approved a request from the groups to file a friend-of-the-court brief backing a lawsuit filed by four Chinese people and a real-estate brokerage that serves Chinese clients.

