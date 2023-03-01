Florida is synonymous with citrus. No better juice-producing trees are grown in the world. Yet finding 100% Florida orange juice is becoming a challenge. Global markets have made juice too inexpensive for Florida growers to compete. A disease known as HLB or citrus greening has made citrus expensive to grow for commercial Florida citrus growers. Researchers from the University of Florida and the USDA have been working hard at developing citrus varieties that are tolerant to the disease HLB.

Because of the development of some tolerant citrus varieties, the University of Florida feels we can begin the return to homeowners growing their own fruit. These varieties can still become infected, but they are tolerant of the disease. In other words, they can tolerate the symptoms enough to still produce viable fruit. One such variety developed by the University of Florida is called Sugar Belle. This mandarin hybrid is a cross between a Clementine tangerine with a Mineola tangelo. Like a tangerine, it is a soft fruit that is easy to peel and eat. Another variety developed by the USDA is SunDragon, a juice orange. With a large fruit and tough skin, it is proving to have a good sugar content and is very hardy and tolerant of HLB.

