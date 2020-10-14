SEBRING — It has been a while since the City of Sebring expanded its boundaries, but it is poised for growth with the annexation of three mobile home parks.
The City Council recently approved the first reading of three ordinances with each ordinance pertaining to the annexation of a mobile home park.
The parks in the annexation process are Lakeview Mobile Village, 2307 Skyview St., which runs along Bayview Street (east of U.S. 27.); Highlands Mobile Village, 1817 Jeri Kay Lane (east of U.S. 27 across from Sparrow Avenue) and Sunny Pines RV and Mobile Home Park, which is just north of Highlands Mobile Village at 1200 U.S. 27 North.
Sebring City Administrator Scott Noethlich said the second and final reading of the annexation ordinances will be at the Oct. 20 City Council meeting.
There may be future annexations, he noted.
The agenda background on the Lakeview Mobile Village annexation states that on Dec. 18, 2018 the City Council approved an agreement for the city to acquire the mobile village's customer base. In accordance with the agreement, the Lakeview Mobile Village wastewater treatment plant was demolished and the mobile home park was connected to the city's central sewer system.
Highlands Mobile Village has the same background and circumstances as Lakeview Mobile Village concerning the annexation agreement and demolition of its wastewater treatment plant and the city acquiring the customer base.
The Sunny Pines RV and Mobile Home Park annexation background notes that in accordance with the city's policy on requiring an agreement to annex in exchange for water service, the mobile home park executed a declaration of covenant agreeing to annex on Dec. 30, 2019.
At the Sunny Pines pool Tuesday morning a group of three ladies were unaware of the impending annexation into the City of Sebring. They said those who live in the mobile homes pay the City of Sebring for their water, while those in the park models pay for water in the mobile home park's office.
The new manager of the park stated Sunny Pines has 56 park models, 38 mobile homes and 48 RV pads.
The mobile home parks are quite empty with the return of many of the winter residents being delayed at their end due to COVID-19 related policies and restrictions.