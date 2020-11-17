SEBRING — Sebring, the City on the Circle, is moving toward also being the city with a much larger area of the U.S. 27 business district within its boundaries.
Today’s City Council meeting agenda includes four public hearings for the first reading of annexation ordinances: Aldi area, Alan Jay/IHOP area, Home Depot/Lowe’s area and Outback/Pier One area.
City Administrator Scott Noethlich noted there are nine parcels in the Aldi area alone.
Essentially the city is annexing on U.S. 27 starting at the Aldi area and moving south all the way down to almost the Gate station at Lakeview Drive and U.S. 27, he said. The Gate station is already within the Sebring city limits.
The annexations will not include Lakeshore Mall at this point, but will include all the outparcels in front of the mall, Noethlich said.
The Alan Jay Chevrolet and Toyota dealerships are part of the annexations. The Alan Jay Nissan dealership is already in the city.
Lowe’s and The Shops of Shelby Crossing are included in the annexations.
According to Noethlich’s initial estimate, the annexations would provide about a half a million dollars in property taxes to the city.
Highlands News-Sun asked why the city was doing these annexations now?
Noethlich replied, “Because Council requested that we do so.”
Most of the properties are already receiving city water and sewer utilities, he said.
There is a proposed agreement between the city and county for the provision of services between now and Sept. 30, Noethlich said. Under the proposal, the county would continue to provide services until Sept. 30. Starting on Oct. 1, 2021, the city would be providing services for law enforcement and fire department.
Changes in solid waste pickup would be different because it is governed by State Statute, which gives the contract provider (waste collection company) additional time based on the contract and franchise agreement.
The second and final reading of the annexation ordinances will be on the agenda for council’s Dec. 1 meeting.
Also on the agenda for the 6 p.m. Tuesday, City Council meeting, council will be considering a resolution on increasing the city’s utility rates.
At its Sept. 1 budget workshop, council directed city staff to increase all utility rates by 5%.
The agenda notes that all utility customers received notice of the proposed rate increase on their October billing statement.
A water and sewer customer inside the city using 8,000 gallons of water would see a monthly billing increase of $2.51.
Outside city water and sewer customers with the same water usage would see a $2.87 monthly increase, according to the agenda.
The 5% increase in utility rates is projected to produce a revenue increase of $337,501.64.