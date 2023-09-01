Guatemala Election

Seed Movement party lawmakers give a press conference in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. Guatemala’s Congress has refused to recognize the lawmakers from the party of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo, following the suspension of his party earlier this week.

 MOISES CASTILLO/AP PHOTO

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemala’s Congress, which is controlled by the currently governing party, on Wednesday refused to recognize the seven lawmakers from the Seed Movement party of President-elect Bernardo Arévalo, following the suspension of his party earlier this week.

Lawmakers declared their Seed Movement colleagues independents in the latest move against the party since Arévalo’s landslide win Aug. 20. Prosecutors have accused the Seed Movement of wrongdoing in gathering signatures for the party’s registration years earlier. The case was announced in July after Arévalo won a surprise place in the presidential runoff against former first lady Sandra Torres.

