Guatemala Elections

Bernardo Arévalo, presidential candidate with the Seed Movement party, and running mate Karin Herrera greet their followers outside Guatemala’s Attorney General’s office building in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 13.

 MOISES CASTILLO/AP PHOTO

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — The Guatemalan government’s clumsy interference with its presidential election has turned a global spotlight on a country whose struggles with rampant corruption had received limited international attention.

President Alejandro Giammattei was deeply unpopular at home, but other than occasional statements of reprobation from the United States and Europe, had managed to consolidate his control of the justice system with little consequence.

Recommended for you