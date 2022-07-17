SEBRING — Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will address the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County on Saturday, July 23, via Zoom. The meeting will take place at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, at 10 a.m.
Crist currently represents Florida’s 13th Congressional District (St. Petersburg) and was governor of Florida from 2007-2011.
Crist is campaigning for re-election as governor “to ensure that Floridians once again have a leader who will work for the people, not for special interests and wealthy donors.”
As Florida’s 44th governor, Crist had several notable accomplishments:
During the Great Recession of 2008, he worked with the Obama administration to secure federal stimulus funding, which saved 20,000 teachers’ jobs.
After the 2010 Deep Water Horizon oil spill ravaged Florida’s coastline, he fought to hold BP accountable.
A staunch environmental advocate, Crist secured a landmark acquisition of land from the U.S. Sugar Corporation to restore and preserve the Florida Everglades.
He vetoed a bill restricting a woman’s right to choose.
He expanded voting hours across the state for all Floridians.
He took action to automatically restore the voting rights of 155,000 “returning citizens” who had been convicted of felonies but had completed their sentences. Unfortunately, his actions were rolled back by his successor, former Governor Rick Scott.
Crist also lowered property insurance rates by 10%, putting Florida residents’ interests first and holding the insurance companies accountable.
In 2016, Crist flipped a Republican seat and won election to Congress. Since then, he has worked across the aisle to make meaningful change for Florida’s families.
This year, he utilized his position on the House Appropriations Committee to secure a number of key projects for Florida and Pinellas County, including over $20 million in community projects for FY 2023.
The House Appropriations Committee passed its FY 2023 budget on July 8. The full House is expected to vote on the budget in the coming weeks.
“I’m grateful my seat on the House Appropriations Committee gives me the opportunity to uplift Pinellas families and secure funding for our community’s biggest priorities – opportunity, safety, and affordability for all!”
Congressman Crist has been an outspoken critic of changes to Social Security proposed by Florida’s Republican Senator Marco Rubio.
The Crist campaign has issued this statement: "Governor Crist believes that Speaker Rubio's support of raising the retirement age and reducing Social Security cost of living adjustments is cruel, unusual and unfair to seniors living on a fixed income … [Rubio’s] position on this issue demonstrates, yet again, that he does not have Floridians' best interests in mind.”
Crist began his political career representing parts of St. Petersburg in the Florida Senate. He served as Florida's state education commissioner from 2001 to 2003 and as the state attorney general from 2003 to 2007.
Crist had long been affiliated with the Republican Party. But in 2010, he became an Independent, and in 2012 he became a Democrat.
At that time he said this, ”I left the Republican party because Republican leadership went off the cliff. They’re so hard right now they won’t cooperate with the president [Barack Obama] on anything."'
Crist declared his candidacy for governor on May 4, 2021.