AVON PARK — A man leaning against a pool table accidentally discharged a gun in his pocket and hit several bar patrons with bullet fragments – including a woman playing a piccolo.
The defendant, Darius Lavunte Hinson of Avon Park, has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm without a license, a felony, and culpable negligence, a misdemeanor.
According to a Highlands County Sheriff’s Office report on the May 22 incident, the three victims were hurt slightly; they were treated and released from AdventHealth Sebring.
Sheriff’s Deputy Teven T. Toney described what happened in his report.
Toney was called to the emergency room of AdventHealth Sebring to investigate shooting injuries. While there, he interviewed three female victims who told him they had heard what sounded like a gun go off while they were inside The Joint bar on DeLaney Avenue earlier that night.
One victim told Toney that she had been playing the piccolo at the bar when she heard a “boom” and “felt a sensation in her back.” She told Toney she believed it to be a ricochet.
A second victim told Toney that she had heard a “pow” that resembled a gunshot while she sat at the bar. She felt a burning sensation in her shoulder, but told the deputy “it was a graze.” A third victim sitting at the bar told the officer that she had been hit slightly in the buttock. She attributed it to a “shot that went off accidentally,” Toney wrote in his report.
Back at the bar, the deputy interviewed the bar’s owner, who told him he heard a gunshot near him but did not know its source. As he was closing the bar, a man he knew only by sight apologized for accidentally discharging his gun.
Then, on May 28, Toney downloaded a video of the night’s activities inside the bar the night of the alleged misfire. He watched as Hinson allegedly appeared in the video entering the bar. The young man then leaned on the pool table with his right hand in his pocket.
“Seconds later, the shot goes off near his leg” and bar patrons ran out the establishment’s front and back doors, Toney wrote.
Hinson returned to the bar some time later after midnight, apologized to the owner and left.
Deputies eventually identified Hinson and read him his rights and questioned him at his home on June 4; he was arrested Wednesday.