SEBRING — After presenting to The Highlands Tea Party more than a year ago with his highly rated “Injection Deception,” Peter Guske returns with new, fresh information that sorts through all the dietary myths to show you exactly what foods to eat, without enduring any hunger, as you learn the first truthful, no-nonsense, healthy way to stay trim, at any age, permanently.
“It’s candid enough to make you cringe,” Guske said.
In what he termed a “disruptively successful, exclusive program,” Guske said he will provide answers to the hard questions about diet that other nutrition programs don’t even dare to ask.
The program is designed to address multiple confusions created by the plethora of dietary approaches that are currently available as he clears away all the food absurdities and explodes the nutritional nonsense that is often perpetuated by the medical establishment.
With over 25 years clinical patient care experience, a former competitive bodybuilder and having provided a long-term successful, comprehensive health training program for dozens of employers nationwide for over two decades, Guske also recently has become a published author.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive (behind the Sebring Walmart). The doors open at 5 p.m.; meetings commence at 6 p.m.