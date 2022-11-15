PeterGuske2

Peter Guske returns to The Highlands Tea Party with new, fresh information that sorts through all the dietary myths.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — After presenting to The Highlands Tea Party more than a year ago with his highly rated “Injection Deception,” Peter Guske returns with new, fresh information that sorts through all the dietary myths to show you exactly what foods to eat, without enduring any hunger, as you learn the first truthful, no-nonsense, healthy way to stay trim, at any age, permanently.

“It’s candid enough to make you cringe,” Guske said.

Recommended for you