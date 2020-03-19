SEBRING — The National Transportation Safety Board has a tentative release date for the final report on a gyroplane accident in May of 2018 at Sebring Regional Airport.
The final report, with a tentative release date of April 16, 2020, concerns a gyroplane crash that seriously injured a 58-year-old male student pilot in an aircraft built by one of the pilots who was killed months later (Oct. 30, 2018) in a gyrocopter crash into a Sebring Falls manufactured home.
The factual report on the May 7, 2018 incident is listed as a “loss of control on ground.”
Around 11:45 a.m. an experimental, amateur-built ELA 07 Scorpion gyroplane was substantially damaged during the landing rollout at Sebring Regional Airport, according to the NTSB report. The student pilot sustained serious injuries.
According to the pilot, he was flying in the pattern practicing takeoffs and landings. After landing on runway 1, during the landing roll, he began a left turn to exit the runway when the gyroplane tipped and rolled on the right side.
According to a witness, after the gyroplane landed on runway 1, the rotor blades still had a “high speed” of rotation. When the aircraft started turning to a taxiway to the left, a main rotor blade struck the runway, the gyroplane spun 180-degrees to the right and impacted the ground, coming to rest on its right side.
Christopher Lord is listed under “aircraft make” in the NTSB report. He was a pilot, instructor, examiner and test pilot and had owned and operated a gyroplane business at the Sebring Regional Airport.
Concerning the Oct. 30, 2018 gyrocopter crash in Sebring, the pilot, 45-year-old Christopher Lord, and his passenger 52-year-old Christopher Brugger died after the aircraft crashed at 2:48 p.m. during a flight from Sebring Regional Airport to an airport in Manatee County. Both men were killed on impact.
According to an NTSB report, an experimental amateur-built Autogyro Cavalon gyrocopter was destroyed during its collision with a power pole, wires, terrain, a residence and a post-crash fire following a forced landing.
The crash injured one on the ground and destroyed a manufactured home in the Sebring Falls retirement subdivision.
The NTSB has not yet listed a tentative date for the final report on the fatal accident.