A hailstorm battered much of Highlands County on Monday evening, leaving broken windows, dented cars, ripped screens and more in its wake. Siding was damaged from hail punching holes into it and wind whipping off of homes.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Meteorologist John McMichael there was no information indicating any tornadoes. The NOAA official said they had not sent any teams to survey the damage as of Tuesday morning.
“We’re not sending anybody out there at this point in time,” McMichael said. “This was mainly wind/hail or hail/wind event.”
Although the weather seemed sunny all day, McMichael said the storm was brewing.
“We had a very moist and unstable air mass that covered the region yesterday, we had really cool temperatures in the upper level of the atmosphere,” he said. “So, we had daytime heating going on, and we had storms develop first across the southern part of the peninsula down in the Miami area. And then they work their way slowly northward. And then they had other storms that ran into one another over Highlands County and they really exploded over Highlands County to produce the hail because of the cold temperatures aloft.”
Highlands County Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski was happy to report there have been no injuries from the hail, only property damage. The county asked those with damage to report it to the county. Rybinski said it was for several different reasons including, knowing what types of damages there are and sharing the information with NOAA; quantifying the financial damage to report to the state to allocate funding and for mapping the damaged areas.
“It was a very violent storm,” Rybinski said.
Many residents were caught off guard when golf ball size to softball size hail began to fall from the sky.
Diana Albritton was driving to AdventHealth Sebring between 6:30 and 7 p.m. The clouds were so black, she knew they weren’t normal. She was surprised with the wind and the hail falling from the sky. She knew she had to get off the road and made it to the fire station near the hospital. She was hopeful to tuck her vehicle nest to some trucks to shield hers. By now, her windshield was cracked.
“It looked like a bunch of spider webs,” Albritton said.
She climbed into the back of her vehicle to get away from the cracked windshield and was ready with a beach towel to cover her face if it shattered.
The sound of the hail on the car roof was alarming.
“It sounded like a gun popping,” she said.
After the storm passed the EMTs and firefighters inside the station checked on her. She was shaken but not harmed. Albritton said she has been through some tough things in life but riding out the hailstorm was one of the scariest things she’s been through.
“It was awful,” she said.
When Albritton drove to the hospital, she saw the shift change and felt bad for those people who were finding their vehicles covered in dents and cracked windows.
Barbara Hall was dining with her friends at a neighbor’s house when she heard the storm. She called her husband to make sure he was safe and soon headed home to her house near the Pinecrest Golf Course area.
“It looks like we had a hurricane in the yard,” Hall said.
Her husband hurried her into the home declaring it was too dangerous to be outside. A canvas carport was destroyed as well as ripping the screens and damaging the aluminum framework of the cage around the pool area.
“The whole thing will have to be replaced,” she said.
The Halls were beginning the clean up process into Tuesday. Barbara called two screen companies early on Tuesday morning and she put in a call to her local insurance company who said she was the second call of the morning — no doubt it would be the second of many to roll in.
Although Hall’s car was damaged, she feels lucky that her car is drivable. Her friend wasn’t as lucky as hail came through her sun roof in her car.
Cars and homes were not alone in the storm’s crosshairs. Businesses were damaged too, like Ridge Equipment, when Scott Bradley, sales manager walked into a building with broken windows. The floors in some offices were wet from the rain coming straight in and presumably from melting hail. Bradley said the business is far too busy to close Tuesday and they would keep going and clean up. Many of the tractors had damage to their mirrors although the windshields seemed to take the hail well.
The storm left some people without power.
“We serve more than 56,000 customers in Highlands County,” Duke Energy Spokeswoman Ana Gibbs said. “Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. last night, our Duke Energy linemen out of our Highlands Operations Center in Sebring restored approximately 3,300 outages. Those linemen worked as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. However, some of the larger outages lingered into the overnight hours. We appreciate our customers’ patience. We know outages are an inconvenience.”
Gibbs said the outages were mainly from branches coming into contact with powerlines but the hail also did damage.
“We also want to thank our linemen who worked overnight until every customer had their lights back on.”
Albritton urged people to know where their home and auto insurance papers are and what they cover, especially heading into hurricane season.