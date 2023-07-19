The driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash near Lake Wales last month was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on July 11.
Detectives from Traffic Homicide Investigations charged 19-year-old Damien Fletcher of Haines City with vehicular homicide. A 19-year-old male passenger in Fletcher’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was killed in the June 29 crash in Lake Wales, and the victim’s 16-year old brother also received minor injuries.
“Reckless, stupid driving — plain and simple. Because of that, a young man is dead, the victim’s brother was injured, and a family is left with a great void in their lives. Our thoughts and prayers remain with them. The detectives did great work uncovering the facts.” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.
At the onset of the investigation, Fletcher told detectives that he lost control of the Jeep while trying to avoid hitting an animal.
Detectives reviewed the vehicle’s Electronic Data Recorder, which showed that the Jeep was traveling 104 mph in a 55 mph zone, 1.5 seconds before the crash. The data showed no braking or steering, which refuted Fletcher’s claim.
A detective presented the findings to Fletcher and he confirmed them to be true. He was arrested at that time.