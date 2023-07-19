The driver in a fatal single-vehicle crash near Lake Wales last month was arrested by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on July 11.

Detectives from Traffic Homicide Investigations charged 19-year-old Damien Fletcher of Haines City with vehicular homicide. A 19-year-old male passenger in Fletcher’s Jeep Grand Cherokee was killed in the June 29 crash in Lake Wales, and the victim’s 16-year old brother also received minor injuries.

