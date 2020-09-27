AVON PARK — The current global pandemic has changed the lives of everyone around the world. Social gatherings are small or non-existent. Sports have just started coming back but most without fans in the stands. Restaurants are letting in fewer people and your favorite stores are at the very least requiring masks before you can hangout at your local Walmart.
But one aspect of our former lives that probably gets overlooked is going to the salon. Gone, for now, are the trips once a week or so to get your hair done and maybe a pedicure to match. Some are still sporting the same hairdo from six months ago, only much, much longer.
The consumers over at Special STARS are no different.
While the men have a staff member who is trained in cutting their hair, the women of Special STARS do not. These ladies have had to wait more than six months to remedy their long hair issue.
Cindy Marshall and Pete Zeegers early last week discussed what to do for these ladies and how to get it done. Marshall gave a phone call to stylist Annette Hebert of Today’s Creations salon in Sebring Square and the stage was set. Hebert has been giving her time to help the Arc for many years, since her husband worked at the Arc for nearly five years while attending college 30 years ago.
“I felt honored,” said Hebert. “I know how important it is.”
Plans were made for Hebert to setup an outdoor beauty shop to pamper the 12 ladies who very much wanted to get their haircut. Hebert setup in the shade outside the Adult Day Training Center at Ridge Area Arc in Avon Park on Wednesday morning. “I love giving back to my community,” said Hebert.
Every lady sitting in the stylist’s chair received a temperature check and a mask, and each were seen one at a time. The chair and utensils were cleaned and sanitized between each lady as well.
“There were a lot of smiles,” said Zeegers.
These were no ordinary trims, however. Hebert took her time with each lady, allowing them to look over different hairstyles on her phone, letting them choose what style they wanted. Most were short and simple while others were a bit more involved, such as having her hair braided. “All those people are just nice people,” said Hebert.
She also took time to trim eyebrows and any facial hair, giving the ladies that extra feminine look they all wanted.
The ladies couldn’t thank Hebert enough. “I feel free,” said Dama Massey.
“I feel pretty,” said Frannie Goff.
Each and every lady in attendance liked what they saw in the mirror afterwards. “They feel so much better,” said Zeegers.
“If Cindy’s doing something, you wanna be a part of it,” said Hebert.