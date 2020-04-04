SEBRING — Justin Haley, 31, of Lake Wales, was arrested by Highlands County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday, April 2 for charges that include using a computer to seduce a child, transmitting information harmful to minors, possession of obscene material and travel to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child.
Deputies with the HCSO Special Victims Unit received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to apparent child pornography. A review of the tip showed two videos of child pornography were sent through Facebook Messenger from an underage female to Haley, according to reports.
Deputies obtained search warrants for Facebook and Hughes Net. Retrieving the messages from the Facebook warrant, deputies were unable to find the messages between the victim and Haley but deputies did find a private message thread that Haley was a recipient in, among several others, reports said. One message was of the victim wearing only a T-shirt and lifting her leg with the caption, “Hmuuu.”
Deputies questioned the victim who stated that she knew Haley and had sent him nude images and videos of herself. She told deputies that she was aware Haley was in his 30’s and that he lived in Lake Wales. Records from Facebook showed that the victim had sent nude images and videos of a child engaging in sexual conduct to Haley.
When deputies spoke with Haley about the incident, he said that he had an idea of what they wanted to talk to him about. Haley knew the victim’s first name but not her last name. Haley described the victim “as being seventeen or eighteen” and that he had met her once when he “came down here,” meaning that he had traveled to Sebring from Lake Wales to meet with her, reports said. Records provided to deputies by Facebook showed that Haley had sent a photograph of his genitalia to the victim and intentionally got her to speak with him sexually, according to reports.
Haley was arrested by HCSO and charged with one felony count of travel to meet a minor after using a computer to lure a child, one count felony using a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony, two counts felony possession of obscene material promoting child sexual conduct, one count felony transmit information harmful to a minor and one count felony using a computer to solicit, lure or seduce a child.
Haley is being held in the Highlands County Jail without bond.