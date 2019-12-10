SEBRING — It’s enough to buy a “Six Million Dollar Man” every year, but the School Board of Highlands County isn’t buying cyborgs, it uses its half-cent sales tax revenue to purchase much needed new school buses, to improve school security, for many maintenance and repair projects and student technology.
Following voter approval in 2016, the half-cent school sales tax collections began Jan. 1, 2017 with the district receiving its first revenue (for the month of January) totaling $418,380 on March 27, 2017.
Assistant Superintendent of Business Operations Mike Averyt said in the fiscal year 2018-19 the district collected $6,6632,000.
“So it has been averaging a little above $6 million, which is good,” he said. “Currently we have about $1,468,000 available in cash. We spent this year $4,539,544 because we carried over some money from last year and that is how much we spent this year.”
A big portion, around $1 million, of the money spent this year went to pay for new school buses and also to summer maintenance and security projects, Averyt said.
The half-cent sales tax revenue has to be spent on the areas that were specified in the resolution and for capital items only, he noted, so it cannot be used to help in the nearly $1 million shortfall in state funding the district is facing due to a decline in enrollment of about 300 students.
Overall, through the September tax collections, the district has received $17,096,707.85 from the school half-cent sales tax.
The district has spent a total of $14.2 million with 26.5% ($3.77 million) for student computers and software, 20.7% ($2.95 million) for 27 school buses, 17.7% ($2.52 million) for roof projects/covered walkways, 12.4% ($1.76 million) for air conditioning projects, 6.1% ($872,000) for fences and gates with the remaining going toward other projects and purchases such as security cameras, maintenance vehicles, windows, cafeteria tables and other maintenance projects.