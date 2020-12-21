LAKE PLACID — Superintendent Brenda Longshore made two school administrative recommendations recently one for the principal of an elementary school and the other for an assistant principal at a high school.
Lonshore stated, “It is my pleasure to announce that I will be recommending Mrs. Laura Halloran as the Principal of Lake Country Elementary.
Halloran has been serving as Lake Country Elementary’s assistant principal.
After former Lake Country Elementary principal Shane Ward became principal of Lake Placid Middle School, Halloran was the only applicant for the principal position at Lake Country Elementary.
Ward went to Lake Placid Middle after the school’s former principal, Jenn Sanchez, resigned from her position and became a teacher with Highlands Virtual School.
In the other position recommendation, Longshore stated, “It is my pleasure to announce that I will be recommending Ms. Hilary Hathaway as the new Assistant Principal at Avon Park High School.”
Hathaway, as an assistant principal, was heading the Highlands Career Institute at South Florida State College.
She will be replacing the Avon Park High assistant principal position vacated by Kim Riley, who became principal of Highlands Virtual School.
The superintendent’s personnel recommendations are subject to approval by the School Board of Highlands County.
The district is advertising to fill the assistant principal position at the Career Institute with a closing date of Jan. 14.
Also, two applicants for the Director of Human Resources position will be interviewed on Jan. 8. The applicants are Avon Elementary Principal Karla Ball and Timothy Edsall, who works as an administrative dean at the DeSoto County Middle School in Arcadia. He lives in Sebring.