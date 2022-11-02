LAKE PLACID — It was named “The Witches of Lake Placid Charity Bike Ride” but both men and women dressed in all kinds of Halloween outfits and took a fun 2.5-mile bike ride through Lake Placid to open Halloween weekend last Saturday.

Fundraiser Chairwoman Joanne Butcher participated in a witches ride in Delray Beach a few years ago that attracted over 200 bicycle riders to support a local charity. She brought the idea to the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum board as a way to support and continue the work of preserving the history of Lake Placid. The board said, “Go for it.” And she did.

