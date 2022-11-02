LAKE PLACID — It was named “The Witches of Lake Placid Charity Bike Ride” but both men and women dressed in all kinds of Halloween outfits and took a fun 2.5-mile bike ride through Lake Placid to open Halloween weekend last Saturday.
Fundraiser Chairwoman Joanne Butcher participated in a witches ride in Delray Beach a few years ago that attracted over 200 bicycle riders to support a local charity. She brought the idea to the Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum board as a way to support and continue the work of preserving the history of Lake Placid. The board said, “Go for it.” And she did.
Butcher then built a team to create a fun morning event and Saturday, bikers decorated their bikes and dressed in all sorts of crazy costumes. They showed up at 8 a.m. with their bikes at the Lake Placid Depot Museum. Just before 9 a.m. Sgt. Stuart Troutman of the Lake Placid Police Department reviewed the safety measures the riders needed to take to make the ride through town safe.
Nine Lake Placid Police officers and Reserves took stations at the various intersections. At 9 a.m. sharp Depot Museum board member Tony Morris blew the starting whistle to begin the ride, which began at the depot, traveled around the town circle and up Interlake Blvd. It ended back at the depot. The ride was led by the Highlands County Fire Rescue team of Rafael Ramos, Rebecca Oser and James Polbos.
Besides the bikers, other Halloween fans dressed in costume came to watch and cheer on the bikers. Before the ride bikers and visitors toured the Depot Museum while they were treated to coffee, muffins and treats.
Contests were held after the ride and judges Maria Hagg, Depot board president; costume designer Alexandra Maxwell and Vice Mayor Charlie Wilson served as judges. They had a tough job but chose Joyce McMillen as the best costumed witch, Maria Marmo for best decorated bicycle and best cackler. The team of Brian and Jeff Butcher, Ivan Lopes and Pedro Benavides won as the best costumed group.
Beautiful gift baskets were presented to the winners donated by Secret Gardens Winery, The Blueberry Patch, Bella Gusto olive oils, and TD Bank. James Stafford of James Stafford Photography freely gave of his time to take camera and drone photos to capture the event. Austin Stidham brought his golf cart, used to follow the riders on their trip.
Chuck Cassaro just opened his new bicycle sales and repair shop on Main Avenue and he came to ride the 2.5-mile trip. He also offered his biking expertise doing a safety check on each rider’s bike.
The bikers and visitors were invited to come to the Journal Plaza after the ride to enjoy breakfast at morty & edna’s. The restaurant owners donated a percentage of their proceeds to the Depot Museum when guests ordered one of four specially made breakfasts.
The bikers told the Depot board members that they want a 2nd Annual Halloween fun ride. Some even asked for a Christmas ride. The future goal is to attract all county bicycle enthusiasts to Lake Placid for the next ride to support the Depot Museum. The bikers all agreed to spread the word and make this a fun yearly event.
The Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum is opened every Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is no admittance charge. Individual membership is $10 and will help the museum continue their work of preserving the rich history of Lake Placid. Just drop in to sign up as a member and become involved.
Volunteers are needed and will be trained as docents, allowing the Depot to be open more often. Visit them on line at Lake Placid Historical Society Depot Museum to see the many upcoming events scheduled for December and January. For private tours for adults and school groups or to hold a special event at the museum call them at 863-465-1775 or stop in at 12 W. Park St.