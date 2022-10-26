Heartland Festival & Sunflower Maze
BOWLING GREEN — Heartland Events and Heartland Place will host its annual Heartland Festival & Sunflower Maze from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. through Nov. 6. Enjoy great family fun at the festival with activities including a sunflower maze, jumping pillow, blast zone, battle zone, farm train, hay ride, duck races, spider web, huge playground and more. For tickets, visit theheartlandmaze.com/fall
Union Church Fall Festival
AVON PARK — Union Church will host a Fall Festival from 4-6 p.m. today, Oct. 26, at the church, 106 N. Butler Ave. There will be Trunk or Treat, costume contest, hot dogs, chili, ice cream truck, face painting, corn hole, games, photo booth, music and more. Visit weareunion.org for more information.
SEBRING — Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m. the Family Extended Care facility presents “Trunk or Treat” at 5005 Sun ’N Lake Blvd. There will be a bounce house, music, treats and tons of candy. Open to the public. For more information, call 863-386-1060.
SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway will host a Race Car Trunk or Treat from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 at Sebring International Raceway. Admission is free for the Trunk or Treat. More than 15 race cars will be on display, costume contest and lots of spooky good fun. Want to decorate your car, truck or even your own race car? Complete the registration form at pdf.ac/19Vw97
Trick or Treat in Avon Park will take place from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
In Sebring, Trick or Treat will take place from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Trunk or Treat on Lake Olivia, Avon Park, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Trick or Treat at Sun ‘N Lake Sebring will take place from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
Trick or Treating in Lake Placid will occur from 6-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
Halloween service and fall festival
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 30 at 10:30 a.m. First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine will have a joint worship service to include a costume contest, cookies and Pastor Stephen Ahrens presenting “Spit-Out Jonah” in costume. After the service, there will be a Fall Festival with food, games, candy, hay rides and more. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive. Call 863-655-1524.
LAKE PLACID — Your family is invited to Family Fun Night on Oct. 31 at Highlands Baptist Church of Lake Placid, 216 E. Park Street. There will be bounce houses, carnival games, prizes, a maze, food, face painting and tons of candy. This free carnival will begin at 6 p.m. For more information, call 863-464-7643.
AVON PARK — Heartland Helping Hands Inc. will sponsor the Avon Park Halloween Spooktacular from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 at Donaldson Park. Experience classic cars, a trunk or treat, face painting, food trucks, bounce houses and DJ J Money.
LAKE PLACID — Heartland Helping Hands Inc. and the Lake Placid Moose Lodge will sponsor the Lake Placid Halloween Spooktacular from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 at the Lake Placid Moose Lodge, 2137 U.S. 27 South. Experience classic cars, a trunk or treat, face painting, food trucks, bounce houses and DJ Ben.
LAKE PLACID — The annual Highway Park Trunk or Treat starts at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Come dressed in costume for lots of fun and candy.