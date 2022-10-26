Heartland National Bank

Lots of Halloween happenings will be taking place through Monday. Even some of the businesses will be participating, just as these ladies did last year when Cruella de Vil and her dalmation helpers took over at Heartland National Bank.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Heartland Festival & Sunflower Maze

BOWLING GREEN — Heartland Events and Heartland Place will host its annual Heartland Festival & Sunflower Maze from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. through Nov. 6. Enjoy great family fun at the festival with activities including a sunflower maze, jumping pillow, blast zone, battle zone, farm train, hay ride, duck races, spider web, huge playground and more. For tickets, visit theheartlandmaze.com/fall

