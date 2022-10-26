LAKE PLACID — On Oct. 31, kids will go door to door dressed in crazy costumes, begging for treats. Pumpkins are being carved and many houses throughout the county are already decorated with ghosts and goblins. But you might want to ask, “How did it all begin?”

Halloween is said to have begun in the 8th century with the Celtic Festival of Samhain where people lighted bonfires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts. It was the Celtic New Year’s and it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth for a visit.

