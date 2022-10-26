LAKE PLACID — On Oct. 31, kids will go door to door dressed in crazy costumes, begging for treats. Pumpkins are being carved and many houses throughout the county are already decorated with ghosts and goblins. But you might want to ask, “How did it all begin?”
Halloween is said to have begun in the 8th century with the Celtic Festival of Samhain where people lighted bonfires and wore costumes to ward off ghosts. It was the Celtic New Year’s and it was believed that the ghosts of the dead returned to earth for a visit.
The Catholic Church incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain. Pope Gregory III designated Nov. 1st as All Saints Day. The evening before was known as Hallow’s Eve, an evening of carving jack-o-lanterns and having festive gatherings. In the year 1000 the Pope named Nov. 2nd, All Souls Day, as a day to honor the dead. So actually a pagan feast turned into a Christian day to honor the dead.
Following that old Celtic tradition, there are two residences in Lake Placid that have gone the extra mile to decorate their homes for Halloween in a spectacular way. Homes in the county are decorated for Halloween, but these two are “must sees.”
If you want to be blown away by the tallest skeleton ever, drive by 647 Challenger St. in Placid Lakes. The monster skeleton is surrounded by a huge cob web and tombstones. Skulls and dry bones lie all around. After dark the display is lit up and the skeleton’s eyes blink and wink.
The front yard deco is the work of Phillip Cummins and his partner, Toiya Pagan.
“We love the spirit of Halloween and have been doing this for two years” Pagan said. Cummins added, “It kicks off the holiday season and is a way to entertain the neighborhood.”
The Halloween display stays up until Thanksgiving when a turkey theme will appear. Then they plan to set up a Christmas look to assure a visit by Santa.
Pagan said, “We have about 30 items decorating the yard for Halloween and we will double the items for Christmas. And wait until next year, as we are purchasing a 12-foot witch.”
If you haven’t had enough “spookiness” after a visit in Placid Lakes, drive over to 1127 Sycamore St. in Leisure Lakes. The home where Tom Speckman and his wife, Joan Scheidler, live is decorated with spiders, ghosts, coffins and skeletons lying all over the place. And that is just a start. They loved Halloween so much, they were married on Halloween 14 years ago and never miss a chance to celebrate their loving but spooky anniversary.
The couple (would you believe, love horror movies,) dares you to drive by, especially in the evening to take in the lighted graveyard, a haunted dungeon and a carriage driven by the Grim Reaper, pulled by skeleton horses. It’s the undeadest place in Lake Placid. Eerie sounds will send a chill up your spine.
Speckman began setting up his tombs in September.
“My goal is to make my yard look unnaturally natural as possible.”
Hundreds of grave stones fill his yard, even one with his name on it. His “cemetery” feels like you are walking through the famous Pere-Lachaise cemetery in Paris, France.
“The neighbor kids just love it,” Speckman said.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in art and history so he tries to incorporate his historical insights into his creations. ”There is a bit of history in most of my stuff if you look back to the beginnings of Hallow’s Eve.
“I buy most of my decorations in stores but work hard to enhance them,” Speckman said.
The spookiest time to visit his yard is when there is a full moon. So check out the sky and drive over on a clear evening for the best affect.
Both homes will have their spooky masterpieces up until mid-November. Stop by to enjoy.