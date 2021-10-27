Halloween on the Circle road closures

SEBRING — The Sebring Partnership has been approved to hold the annual “Halloween on the Circle” event in Downtown Sebring on Friday, Oct. 29. The event time is from 5-8:30 p.m. There will be several road closures as well as parking restrictions associated with this event, which will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Because of this, northbound and southbound detours will be established and will remain in effect for the duration of the event.
The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event. On Friday, Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m.:
North Ridgewood Drive (SR17) will be closed from North Pine Street to Circle Park Drive; Circle Park Drive (SR17) will be closed; North Mango Street will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive to East Center Avenue; South Mango Street will be closed from East Center Avenue South to the Alley between East Center Avenue and Rose Avenue; Lemon Avenue will be closed from North Pine Street to North Mango Street.
East Center Avenue will be closed from Pine Street to Circle Park Drive; North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; South Ridgewood Drive will be closed from Magnolia Avenue to Circle Park Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from South Mango Street to Circle Park Drive; North Wall Street will be closed from North Ridgewood Drive to East Center Avenue; North Pine Street will be closed from Lemon Avenue to East Center Avenue.
The alleys between North Ridgewood Drive and East Center Avenue, north to North Mango Street will be closed. These are the alleys on the east and west sides and behind the Sebring Fire Department.
All the above road closures will be reopened by 9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on Ridgewood Drive (SR17) will be able to circumvent the event area. Included with this notice you will find a map outlining the road closures and detours.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to Jennifer Swain of the Sebring Partnership at 863-271-2100.