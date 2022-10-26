Halloween on the Circle

The Sebring Partnership has been approved to hold the annual “Halloween on the Circle” event in Downtown Sebring on Friday, Oct. 28. The event time is from 5-8:30 p.m. There will be several road closures as well as parking restrictions associated with this event.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — The Sebring Partnership has been approved to hold the annual “Halloween on the Circle” event in Downtown Sebring on Friday, Oct. 28. The event time is from 5-8:30 p.m. There will be several road closures as well as parking restrictions associated with this event that will limit vehicular traffic in the downtown Sebring area. Because of this, northbound and southbound detours will be established and will remain in effect for the duration of the event.

The following road closures will be implemented in conjunction with the event. On Friday, Oct. 28 at 4 p.m.:

Recommended for you