AVON PARK — The City of Avon Park Halloween Parade sponsored by Heartland Cultural Alliance, Avon Park Depot Museum and the Avon Park Public Library, will be from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
Museum Avenue will be closed to traffic and Library and Community Center patrons will be detoured to enter from Main Street by going through the Community Center drive-thru lanes.
Parking is available in the Main Street and Central Avenue public lot, Bagwell Lumber’s grass lot, or enter from Pleasant Avenue into the grass lot behind the library.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Andy Mogle at 863-452-4400, ext. 110. Event related questions should be directed to Gaylin Thomas of HCA at 863-414-1578.