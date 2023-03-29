SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park cordially invites residents and visitors from communities throughout the greater Heartland and neighboring counties to join the park in celebrating Earth Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The 5th annual Earth Day Festival is an educational day for park visitors of all ages.

Exhibitors include Archbold Biological Station, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), Florida Trail Association, Nature Conservancy Tiger Creek Preserve, Highlands County Audubon Society, IFAS Master Gardeners, Florida Forestry, Big Cypress National Preserve, Heartland Beekeepers and more!

