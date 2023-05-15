RANGER LAURA MCMULLEN INSTRUCTING THE JUNIOR RANGER PROGRAM APRIL 2022

 COURTESY/HIGHLANDS HAMMOCK STATE PARK

Highlands Hammock State Park in Sebring cordially invites residents and visitors from communities throughout the greater Heartland and neighboring counties to join the park in celebrating Kids to Parks Day and International Museum Day on Saturday, May 20.

Kids to Parks Day was created by the National Park Trust to foster stewards for tomorrow. Families participating in this event will join thousands of young people across the country in supporting parks and the stewardship of conservation lands. Ranger Laura McMullen will introduce the Junior Ranger Program and guide children and parents through a booklet presenting a series of core areas including recreation, natural resources, cultural resources and service. Kids will also learn about outdoor safety and the duties of a park ranger.

