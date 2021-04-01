SEBRING — The Highlands County Road and Bridge Department will be closing the Hammock Road Bridge to replace the bridge decking. The date and time of construction will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday, April 8.
Detour signs will be posted. From Hardee County: South Hammock Road to State Road 66 to County Road 635 and from Highlands County: CR 635 to SR 66 to South Hammock Road to North Hammock Road.
For further information, contact the Highlands County Road and Bridge Department at 863-402-6529.